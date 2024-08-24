Wayanad landslide: Temporary rehabilitation of 728 families complete, says Kerala govt

WAYANAD: The Kerala government on Saturday said the temporary rehabilitation process of the victims of landslides in Wayanad have been completed and all the surviving families have been shifted to rented accommodations.

The state government said all the 728 surviving families from the relief camps were shifted to rented accommodations as of Saturday.

According to a state government release, a total of 2,569 people have been shifted to various government quarters and other rented accommodations.

Meanwhile, the cabinet sub-committee, which met the media here on Saturday said that the state government has submitted a detailed memorandum to the Union government on August 18 seeking assistance.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had visited the disaster-hit region, had assured that the Centre will provide all possible help in the relief and rehabilitation efforts in the landslides-hit areas of Wayanad district after the state government submits a detailed memorandum on the losses.

Revenue Minister K Rajan on Saturday expressed hope that the Union government will consider the demands of the state government.

He said the Wayanad disaster was not something that can be dealt with using the state Disaster Management funds alone.

"The district administration has started providing 'back to home' kits to all the rehabilitated families," the government said in the release.

It includes furniture, kitchen kit, provisions kit and personal hygiene kit among others.

The state government also informed that the Meppadi government school where the relief camp was operating will start functioning from August 27.

The devastating landslides that had hit the hilly Wayanad district on July 30 had claimed over 200 lives. The landslides had completely wiped out three villages in Wayanad with 119 people still unaccounted for.