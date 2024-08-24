Wayanad landslides an instance of nature reacting to human apathy, greed: Kerala High Court

KOCHI: The landslides that hit Wayanad district in Kerala claiming over 200 lives was just another instance of nature reacting to human "apathy and greed", the High Court here has said.

The court said that the "warning signs" had appeared a long time ago but "we chose to ignore them in pursuit of a development agenda that would supposedly put our state on the high road to economic prosperity".

It said that the natural disasters in 2018 and 2019, the pandemic that persisted for nearly two years and the recent landslides "have shown us the error of our ways".

"If we do not mend our ways and take affirmative remedial action now, perhaps it will be too late," a bench of justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Syam Kumar V M said while hearing a plea initiated on its own by the court following the July 30 landslides that completely wiped away three villages in Wayanad with 119 people still unaccounted for.

The court suo motu initiated the PIL "to persuade the state government to introspect on its currently held notions for sustainable development in the state of Kerala and revisit its policy regarding the same", the bench said in its order of August 23.

The bench said the court will take stock of the state's existing policies in relation to exploitation of natural resources, preservation of the environment, forests and wildlife, prevention, management and mitigation of natural disasters and sustainable development goals.

"It was felt that an intervention by this court was required to gather information, and requisition assistance from institutions and agencies that can assist in the identification of ecologically sensitive areas in the state, and help the state in reformulating its policies in the areas mentioned above," it said.

The bench also outlined the stages by which it was going to achieve the goals for which the PIL was initiated.

It said it will proceed in three stages, with the first one being focused on gathering scientific data regarding the manner in which ecologically sensitive areas in the state can be identified, and thereafter proceed to identify and notify them district wise.