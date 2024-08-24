Wayanad rehabilitation: Teachers decry ‘forcible’ salary collection towards CMDRF

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A section of school teachers have come out against the “forcible” collection of five days’ salary by the government towards the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMRDF) for rebuilding the landslide-affected areas of Wayanad.

Though Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had promised that the contribution of five days’ salary would be voluntary, the government order issued in this regard did not confirm to the assurance, alleged the pro-Congress teachers’ unions. “The government order stated that all state employees and teachers should donate their salary of not less than five days and that a letter of consent should be signed in this regard,” the Kerala Pradesh School Teachers Association said in a statement.

KPSTA said the government has compelled employees and teachers to donate when they are yet to receive the 22% Dearness Allowance (equivalent to six days’ pay). Meanwhile, the Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association (AHSTA) has alleged that five days’ salary was being collected through heads of schools who are entrusted with salary disbursal.