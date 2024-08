THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra accused Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith of sexual misdemeanour, demands are growing from various corners for his resignation. With focus shifting from the Hema Committee report to Ranjith, political parties including CPI, Left-leaning cultural leaders, film personalities and youth organisations have raised the demand, putting the government under tremendous pressure.

Even as hectic parleys are being held, while the government buys more time to ensure a safe exit for the academy chairman, there are indications that Ranjith may soon step down. Top government sources said the ball is now in the chief minister’s court.

On Saturday, the government found itself in a tight spot after Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian defended Ranjith, saying he’s a brilliant director and that a probe will be conducted if there’s a formal complaint. Although he later made a U-turn by posting a ‘corrected’ statement, the damage had already been done.

Women’s Commission Chairperson P Sathidevi, meanwhile, took a different stance as she said a written complaint was not necessary to take action in cases of sexual harassment. “The commission is ready to investigate the allegations, even if these were made through the media,” she said, adding that she would seek a report from the government in the matter.

Senior CPI leader Annie Raja said, considering the seriousness of the allegations, Ranjith should be immediately removed from the post. A transparent and timely investigation should be carried out and suitable action be taken, she added.

CPI’s youth organisation AIYF’s state president and Chalachithra Academy member N Arun said they expect the government’s intervention in the matter. “We are aware of the gravity of the allegation. This is a very complex situation. The issue has put the state in a bad light. We hope that the government will soon take a decision,” he said.

Close on the heels of Saji Cherian defending Ranjith, both the UDF and the BJP demanded Ranjith’s resignation. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said Ranjith should step down from the post. He also sought the resignation of Saji Cherian.