Hema Committee Report: Actors in split after probe

KOCHI: The release of the Hema Committee Report, even in its truncated form, has sparked divisions within the Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA), with members expressing differing views on the findings.

Actor Ansiba, an executive member, joined AMMA vice-president Jagadeesh in calling for an investigation into the incidents mentioned in the report.

Earlier on Friday, Jagadeesh said that the revelations in the report deserved to be investigated, adding that the incidents shouldn’t be ignored just because they were not reported to AMMA.

Ansiba told TNIE on Saturday that the incidents are not isolated, referring to AMMA general secretary Siddique’s claim that the incidents were isolated. “Several women have come forward, and there may be more who haven’t spoken out. We can’t dismiss these as isolated incidents,” she said.

Ansiba emphasised, “Exploitation should not be tolerated in our industry, where people enter with passion. We promote positive messages through our films, and women should not face harassment in such an industry.”

Meanwhile, actor Shweta Menon acknowledged the existence of a power group in the Malayalam film industry, comprising both men and women. While talking to the media, Shweta expressed scepticism about the effectiveness of conducting a conclave to address these issues, sharing her own experiences of lost opportunities and a hiatus from acting.

However, she noted that she hadn’t received any complaints from survivors during her tenure as AMMA vice-president.