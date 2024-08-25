Pettah air gun attack: Court denies bail to accused doctor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional District Sessions Court on Saturday denied bail to a female doctor accused of attempting to murder a woman by shooting her with an air gun. The bail plea was rejected by Judge K P Anil Kumar. The Magistrate Court had also previously rejected the doctor’s request for bail.

The incident occurred on July 28 in Pettah. The victim is an employee of the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM). The woman doctor allegedly shot at the victim under the pretence of delivering a courier. The shooting stemmed from disputes between the alleged relationship between the victim’s husband and the doctor. During the confrontation, the victim deflected the shot with her left hand, sustaining an injury from the bullet.

The police have seized the air gun used in the incident. The victim’s husband is currently facing a sexual harassment case filed by the accused doctor. Both cases are under investigation by the police.