Kerala

Pettah air gun attack: Court denies bail to accused doctor

The shooting stemmed from disputes between the alleged relationship between the victim’s husband and the doctor. The police have seized the air gun used in the incident.
Representative Image
Representative Image File Image
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional District Sessions Court on Saturday denied bail to a female doctor accused of attempting to murder a woman by shooting her with an air gun. The bail plea was rejected by Judge K P Anil Kumar. The Magistrate Court had also previously rejected the doctor’s request for bail.

The incident occurred on July 28 in Pettah. The victim is an employee of the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM). The woman doctor allegedly shot at the victim under the pretence of delivering a courier. The shooting stemmed from disputes between the alleged relationship between the victim’s husband and the doctor. During the confrontation, the victim deflected the shot with her left hand, sustaining an injury from the bullet.

The police have seized the air gun used in the incident. The victim’s husband is currently facing a sexual harassment case filed by the accused doctor. Both cases are under investigation by the police.

Doctor
air gun

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com