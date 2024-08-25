Siddique is a ‘criminal,’ says actor Revathy Sampath

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of actor-director and Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Renjith being embroiled in sexual allegations, AMMA general secretary Siddique too has come under a cloud of smoke.

Actor Revathy Sampath who had already levelled serious allegations against Siddique as early as 2019 has once again dared to challenge the actor. She recalled to a television channel that he sexually assaulted her for an hour, and termed him as a ‘criminal.’

The incident had happened in 2016 in Thiruvananthapuram after a preview of Siddique’s film, Sukhamariyathe at Nila Theatre. Revathy was then 21 where Siddique allegedly urged her to make ‘adjustments.’

She told the media on Saturday that the senior actor had contacted her to talk about an offer in a Tamil movie that would feature his son. Revathy recalled that he addressed her as “moley” which she did not doubt him initially. She also added that Siddique said she could do nothing against him as he is very powerful.