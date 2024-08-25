Written complaint not needed to take action: Women’s panel

KANNUR: The Kerala Women’s Commission has rejected Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian’s stance on the sexual harassment allegations made by a Bengali actress against director Ranjith. Commission chairperson P Sathidevi stated that a written complaint is not necessary to take action in cases of sexual harassment. “If information is received, a case can be registered and investigated,” she told reporters in Kannur.

Sathidevi announced that she will be requesting a report from the government on the incident. “If the allegations are substantiated, the person involved, regardless of their position, should be dismissed. We will seek a report from the government regarding the accusations against Ranjith. If information about the sexual assault surfaces, the police can proceed with an investigation,” she added.

She also urged survivors of sexual harassment to come forward with their complaints. “There is no need to endure suffering in silence. If the allegations against Ranjith are proven, he should be removed from his position,” she emphasised.

Meanwhile, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy member Manoj Kana also supported Ranjith’s resignation from the academy. “The allegations against Ranjith are serious and must be thoroughly investigated. It is inappropriate for the accused to remain in the position until the matter is resolved,” said Kana. “A woman would not make such allegations simply because she was not cast in a film. The actress has provided accurate details about the years and titles of the films involved. Moreover, what documentary director Joshy Joseph said about Ranjith also cannot be dismissed as false,” he added.