Youth Congress files complaint against director, burns Minister Saji Cherian in effigy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Youth Congress state vice president Abin Varkey has sought action against actor-director and Kerala State Chalachitra Academy (KSCA) chairman Ranjith who allegedly misbehaved with an actor. On Friday, Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra claimed that Ranjith had made sexual advances towards her when she came down to act in one of his films, Palerimanikyam.

Abin filed a complaint before the DGP on Saturday, demanding a probe against Ranjith. In his complaint, the Youth Congress leader said that a famous Bengali actress had levelled serious allegations against Ranjith and urged the state police chief to take appropriate action against the filmmaker.

Last Tuesday, Abin filed a complaint before DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb demanding that a case be charged against those behind the casting couch in the Malayalam film industry following the revelations in the Hema committee report. The DGP forwarded Abin’s complaint to ADGP (law and order) and sought the possibility of taking legal action against the guilty. Abin had also filed a complaint before the State Women’s Commission chairperson.

The YC leaders also took out a protest march to Culture Minister Saji Cherian’s official residence near Raj Bhavan on Saturday evening. They sought Cherian’s resignation for rallying behind the tainted official of KSCA. The minister had initially backed Ranjith saying that he was a world-renowned film personality, but later wrote on his Facebook account that action would be taken against the perpetrators if there was evidence. The Youth Congress protesters also burnt an effigy of Saji Cherian.