Families of Keralites trapped in Russian military units urge central government intervention

THRISSUR: After Thrikkur native Sandeep Chandran, who served in the Russian army, lost his life in a Ukrainian offensive, the families of other Malayali job seekers who went to Russia along with Sandeep, are a worried lot. They are seeking the intervention of the authorities to bring their loved ones back.

Sandeep and five others left India on April 2 and were promised jobs as electricians, cleaning staff and cooks. The group was assisted by Chalakkudy native Steve to get a visa to Russia and later a job there. Each one paid Rs 80,000 towards flight charges and other expenses. The actual fee was Rs 2.50 lakh, which as per the agreement should be given in installments after getting the job. They were promised a job in a cafe in Pula, Moscow.

Santhosh, one of the members of the group who is presently in Bakhmut, told TNIE, "We are presently staying in an abandoned building. But this is a dangerous place as attacks are happening here continuously. Presently, we five are in contact with each other. Officials from the Indian Embassy did contact us and ensured all support to bring us back. But we don't know whether we will be alive till then."

While talking to him, the loud noise of shelling was audible through the phone, and his voice was trembling each time it happened.

Hailing from Kodakara in Thrissur district, Santhosh worked as an electrician. At present, Thrissur native Remil is there with him. Kollam native Sibin was shifted to another military unit nearby after the death of Sandeep.

Binil and Jane, two other members of the group, have been accommodated in another military unit. Santhosh also said that there was a man from Tamil Nadu along with them for military training although he did not see any others from Kerala. However, in Pula, he said he met many Malayali migrants who were working in cafes.

"They were informed that there will be a training before being placed. From Pula in Moscow, they were taken to another place for training, but it was only later they realised it was actually military training. We have lodged the complaint to all the authorities concerned and we are hopeful about interventions to bring them back,” said a close relative of Santhosh.

Meanwhile, an official confirmation about Sandeep's death came from the Russian Embassy which was later forwarded to the family by the District Collector on Saturday. However, communication regarding saving the rest of the group who left their hometown in search of a better life in Russia is yet to be received.

Sandeep died during a Ukrainian shell attack on August 19 and the family came to know about it from a voice message sent by the Russian Malayali Association. MoS Suresh Gopi talked to Sandeep's father Chandran and promised an intervention. The Indian Embassy also replied to the complaint filed by the family assuring to do everything possible to bring back the mortal remains of Sandeep.

Thrissur Rural Police initiated an investigation into how Malayalis ended up with the Russian military.