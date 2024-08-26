Kerala-based startup tackles waste management in disaster zones with AI solutions

KOZHIKODE: As Kerala faces the recurring threat of landslides, particularly in regions like Wayanad, effective disaster management has become the need of the hour. One of the most significant challenges during such disasters is waste management, which becomes exponentially more complex in the aftermath of natural calamities. Recognising this critical need, Kozhikode-based startup ZuperAI, led by its founder Arun Perooli, has stepped in with cutting-edge solutions driven by artificial intelligence.

Wayanad’s Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Meppadi Panchayat recently experienced one of the most devastating landslides in its history, raising serious concerns about waste management in the disaster-stricken area. ZuperAI, which has been in discussions with the Government of Kerala, is at the forefront of addressing these concerns through its AI technology. The startup’s AI solutions track and analyse data related to waste quantity, location, and types, providing precise answers to critical questions and enabling accurate predictions for future scenarios.

In disaster relief camps, ZuperAI’s technology forecasts the volume and types of waste expected in the coming days. This predictive capability is essential for optimising camp operations, ensuring more efficient resource allocation, and reducing the burden on local authorities. ZuperAI is not new to the field of disaster management. Under Perooli’s leadership, the company has a history of collaborating with the Kerala government during several critical situations.