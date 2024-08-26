Kerala-based startup tackles waste management in disaster zones with AI solutions

KOZHIKODE: As Kerala faces the recurring threat of landslides, particularly in regions like Wayanad, effective disaster management has become the need of the hour. One of the most significant challenges during such disasters is waste management, which becomes exponentially more complex in the aftermath of natural calamities. Recognising this critical need, Kozhikode-based startup ZuperAI, led by its founder Arun Perooli, has stepped in with cutting-edge solutions driven by artificial intelligence.
Wayanad’s Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Meppadi Panchayat recently experienced one of the most devastating landslides in its history, raising serious concerns about waste management in the disaster-stricken area. ZuperAI, which has been in discussions with the Government of Kerala, is at the forefront of addressing these concerns through its AI technology. The startup’s AI solutions track and analyse data related to waste quantity, location, and types, providing precise answers to critical questions and enabling accurate predictions for future scenarios.
In disaster relief camps, ZuperAI’s technology forecasts the volume and types of waste expected in the coming days. This predictive capability is essential for optimising camp operations, ensuring more efficient resource allocation, and reducing the burden on local authorities. ZuperAI is not new to the field of disaster management. Under Perooli’s leadership, the company has a history of collaborating with the Kerala government during several critical situations.
Perooli and his team first made their mark during the Kerala floods, where they assisted traffic officials in coordinating communications to affected areas. The company further proved its capabilities during the Nipah virus outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic by providing essential communication support.
Perooli explains, “We started collaborating with the State government during the Kerala floods by supporting the traffic officials in coordinating the communication system to the affected areas. Later, during the Nipah virus outbreak, we were tasked with providing authentic communication. The collaboration continued during the COVID period, and now it has extended to the massive landslides that have hit Wayanad’s Meppadi Panchayat.”
“With technological solutions in place, waste management operations will become more efficient and allow for faster resolutions,” Perooli said.
ZuperAI has been selected for the NVIDIA Inception programme, a global initiative that supports startups pushing the boundaries of AI and data science.