Kerala: Opposition demands resignation of Saji Cherian

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Opposition has upped its ante against the LDF government demanding the resignation of Minister of Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan maintained that the LDF government is with the predators with Saji Cherian rallying behind director Ranjith.

While welcoming Ranjith and Siddique’s resignation from Kerala State Chalachitra Academy (KSCA) and AMMA respectively, Satheesan said their resignations were inevitable. He said that Saji Cherian was part of the team to keep the Hema Committee report under wraps. He added that the minister also tampered with the report and demanded that those who tried to protect the predators should also step down from office.

“Saji Cherian has no right to continue in office even for a minute as he has violated his oath of office and also erred in undertaking legal and constitutional rights. If he doesn’t step down from office voluntarily, then the chief minister should demand for his resignation,” said Satheesan.