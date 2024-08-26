NMR portal to streamline doctor verification, fight fraudulent medical practices

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : With the launch of the National Medical Register (NMR) portal by the National Medical Commission (NMC), the effectiveness in detecting fake medical practitioners is expected to improve significantly.

The portal addresses the long-standing need for a credible national database of doctors that allows the public to verify credentials. Earlier, the lack of such an interactive repository was seen as a major obstacle in preventing impersonation and other fraudulent activities. With the new system, enforcement agencies can easily verify a doctor’s credentials by matching their registration ID with the NMR database.

A key feature of the NMR is its integration with the doctors’ Aadhaar IDs, which helps ensure the authenticity of individuals. According to Dr Harikumaran Nair G S, president of the Kerala State Medical Council (KSMC) for Modern Medicine, the system allows public verification of registration numbers without compromising privacy.

While some data will be accessible to the public, other information will be restricted to the Ethics & Medical Registration Board (EMRB) within the NMC, State Medical Councils (SMCs), the National Board of Examinations (NBE), medical institutions, and registered medical practitioners, based on specific needs.