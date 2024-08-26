Passenger ship service from Kerala to Dubai may start by January 2025

KOCHI: As the soaring airfares on the Kerala - Gulf sector during festive season trigger a debate on alternative travel options, the Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) is offering a glimmer of hope to Keralites working in West Asian countries. The proposal to launch a passenger ship service connecting Kochi and Dubai is in an advanced stage and the KMB is hopeful of introducing the service as a new year gift to the NRKs.

KMB chairman N S Pillai said that two operators who attended a meeting with the Shipping Corporation of India(SCI) were in the process of identifying the vessels and once they submitted the documents, they would be granted a licence in four days. “Once the licence is granted, they can complete the preparations and launch the service within three months,” he told the TNIE.

“Two business groups have come forward to operate the service and we had a meeting with SCI officials two weeks ago. Both the firms do not possess vessels and they have been asked to charter vessels and submit applications to the Director General of Shipping. We have been told the licence will be issued within four days once the documentation is over. Then, the operators have to identify travel agencies and complete preparations at the port. It will take three months to launch the service after securing the licence,” said Pillai.