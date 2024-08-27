Affordable yet luxurious stay for flyers at Kochi airport

KOCHI: Come September 1, passengers can avail of a transit accommodation facility within the Kochi airport. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the ‘0484 Aero Lounge’, a transit facility developed by Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), on Sunday.

“The transit facility will offer short-term accommodation and associated facilities to passengers. This will especially be useful for flyers departing/arriving on early or late flights. It will have meeting rooms and co-working spaces, enabling business persons to fly to Kochi, have a meeting at the airport and fly back without having to leave the airport premises,” said a senior CIAL official.

The facilities include 41 luxury guest rooms (including four suites), conference halls, restaurants, board rooms, lounge/workspace, gym & spa and retail shops.

“The passengers can take the guest rooms on rent for an affordable price, starting at Rs 2,500 per day. The rooms have facilities such as luxury cots, chairs, mattress, writing table, wardrobes, card-based access, televisions, EPABX system with intercom telephone facilities,” the official added.

The air-conditioned lounge, spanning a total area of around 54,000 square feet, will come up next to the Business Jets terminal and between the International and Domestic terminals, outside the security holding area. The facility is a single-storeyed structure sharing a common corridor connecting all three terminals.

CIAL has initiated a series of non-aero projects, including the setting up of a huge commercial zone, ‘The Zone by CIAL’, and a tourism project at its Golf course, the only 18-hole golf course with around 1,400 members, among others, with an aim to achieve a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore.