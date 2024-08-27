Embers of liturgy row refuse to die down even after key meet in Kerala

KOTTAYAM: Despite efforts to resolve the dispute over the Holy Mass in the Syro-Malabar Church, its embers refuse to die down with the issue resurfacing after the conclusion of the Major Archiepiscopal Assembly of the Church in Pala, Kottayam.

A day after the Assembly ended, Almaya Munnettam, a forum of lay people in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, has come out against the Church’s assertion that the Assembly strongly demanded the implementation of a ‘uniform Mass’ in all dioceses of the Syro-Malabar Church.

Representatives from the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese who attended the Assembly claimed that the statement made by the spokesperson of the Syro-Malabar Church, which implied that the Assembly strongly supported the implementation of a uniform Mass, was false. They stated that during the three-day Assembly, the issue of Holy Mass was only briefly discussed during a two-hour session. “Only one representative raised the demand for a uniform Mass, while another representative from the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese suggested that the issue be resolved by considering the views of the faithful. However, this was not reflected in the official statement released by the Church,” members of the forum said.

An emergency meeting of Almaya Munnettam observed that the final statement of the Assembly was a deliberate attempt to disrupt peace and consensus within the Church. They said the final report presented at the Assembly indicated support for the celebration of a uniform Mass everywhere. The executive committee of Almaya Munnettam accused the Synod of intentionally trying to undermine the existing peace and consensus within the archdiocese.

Meanwhile, Syro-Malabar Church sources dismissed the allegations and clarified that the Assembly did not address the issue of a uniform Mass. “The Assembly serves as a consultative body, with decision-making authority resting with the Synod. The Pope has emphasised that all dioceses within the Syro-Malabar Church must follow a consistent liturgical practice, leaving no room for any debate,” said Fr Antony Vadakkekkara, the spokesperson of the Church.