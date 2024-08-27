Minu Muneer alleges sexual harassment against actor-MLA Mukesh, sparks protest for resignation

KOLLAM: An actor on Monday raised serious sexual harassment allegations against Kollam MLA and actor M Mukesh. Actor Minu Muneer spoke to the media, claiming that Mukesh demanded sexual favours in exchange for membership in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

Minu recounted that she initially sought the help of the late actor Innocent, who directed her to another person for assistance in securing membership in AMMA. However, she alleged that Mukesh later called her, asserting that she would not be able to gain membership without his approval.

“I met Mukesh while shooting a film called Calender. During the shoot, he asked me to come to his home in Vyttila. When I refused, he implied that everyone makes such compromises. Later, when I approached Innocent for help to secure AMMA membership, he directed me to someone else. However, Mukesh later confronted me, asking, ‘You are trying to get into AMMA without my knowledge? Nothing happens in Malayalam cinema without my knowledge,’” she alleged.

Meanwhile, Mukesh was unavailable for comments.

In response to these allegations, members of the Youth Congress and Mahila Congress organised separate marches on Monday, demanding that a case be registered against Mukesh, and calling for his resignation as a legislator. The YC march targeted Mukesh’s MLA office, while the Mahila Congress protested outside his residence in Pattathanam.

“It is high time Mukesh resigned from his MLA position. Despite multiple allegations of sexual harassment, he remains in office without shame. Our chief minister, who claims to be concerned, should demand his resignation,” said YC state vice president Vishnu Sunil Pandalam.

This is not the first time Mukesh has faced such accusations. Casting director Tess Joseph previously accused him of inappropriate behaviour during an event several years ago. Mukesh has denied those allegations, dismissing them as part of a political conspiracy.

ALLEGATION AGAINST MUKESH SHOULD BE PROBED: MIN BINDU

T’Puram: Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Monday said that the harassment allegation against actor M Mukesh should be investigated. “Anyone found guilty, regardless of their status, must be held accountable,” she stated in response to accusations raised by women in the film industry. The minister also stressed that the innocent should not be unjustly punished. Earlier, Bindu had said that the allegations made by Sreelekha Mitra against film director Ranjith would be investigated.