THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is one of the states with the highest gender pay gaps in the country when it comes to casual labourers. The male casual labourers, both in the rural and urban areas of the state, earn the highest daily wage in the country at Rs 846 and Rs 903, respectively. But Malayali women are not as lucky as their male counterparts — they are ranked fifth for both rural and urban areas, according to the ‘Women and Men in India 2023’ report from the Union government.

Women earn just half of what men earn — 50.47% in rural Kerala and 45.29% in urban areas. The state has the third highest gender pay gap in the country for rural and urban areas, showed the report.

The wage gap for the country in rural and urban areas is 31% and 35.34%, respectively.

In rural Kerala, the average daily wage for casual labourers, other than public works, is Rs 846 for men and Rs 419 for women. The wages in urban areas are Rs 903 and Rs 494, respectively. The national average wages for men and women in rural areas are Rs 416 and Rs 287, and urban areas Rs 515 and Rs 333, respectively.

As per the report, Puducherry recorded the highest gender gap for rural areas in the country at 61.02%, followed by Tamil Nadu (51.33%). For urban areas, Lakshadweep came first with 49.69% followed by Gujarat at 46.12%. Women in Tripura earn the highest daily wage (Rs 647) in rural areas and in urban areas, Delhi women top the list with Rs 600.

“Women are largely engaged in unskilled work which is a major reason for the income inequality,” said State Planning Board’s former member K N Harilal. “The huge gender wage gap is not good for Kerala, a progressive state in many ways. Women casual labourers are mostly engaged in unskilled work in construction and agriculture sectors. Skill difference may partly explain the wage gap. But the variation in wages for women and men doing the same work is discrimination and a serious issue,” he said.