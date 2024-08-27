Kerala: Pomp, gaiety of Thrissur Pooram to come alive on Anujath’s mammoth canvas

THRISSUR : Young artist Anujath Sindhu Vinaylal, whose painting ‘My mother and neighbouring mothers’ received international acclaim, has now undertaken a mammoth mission--to capture the beauty of the world-famous Thrissur Pooram using colours on a canvas that is 36 feet long and 28 feet wide.

Anujath, who completed his Plus-II this year, has wielded the brush to pursue this humongous mission instead of pursuing his dream of graduating in Fine Arts. As a person who always thought differently, Anujath wanted to bring alive the grandeur of the Pooram on a big canvas. However, this mission is not without its fair share of challenges--the expenses.

The young artist roughly expects the project to cost Rs 10 lakh, which includes the expenses for paint, canvas, accessories and miscellaneous items.

“We are waiting for the right sponsor to go ahead with the work. Presently, our friends and art enthusiasts have contributed to beginning the work,” said Vinaylal, who has been supporting his son since childhood in his artistic pursuits.

Although with the help of some well-wishers, Anujath was able to begin the project, the heavy rain flooded their house partially forcing them to relocate upstairs. “It will take at least two years to complete the Thrissur Pooram painting. I will be going into every detail of the Pooram, while portraying the factors that make this festival globally appealing,” Anujath told TNIE.

Anujath’s work ‘My mother and neighbouring mothers’ had received recognition from various corners, including the award for best painting by Sankar’s Academy of Art and Book Publishing. The painting portrays the daily chores of mothers in a household, from washing vessels to cleaning the house and taking care of the children. He did the painting after being inspired by his mother, Sindhu, who passed away in 2019 after surgery for a heart ailment.

Former finance minister T M Thomas Isaac had included his painting on the cover page of Kerala’s Gender Budget presented in 2020.