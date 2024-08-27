Relax, Ernakulam Rural police tell overworked officers, to introduce ‘duty-rest’ policy

KOCHI: Noticing that some low-ranking officers have been working continually without taking any leave beyond their regular days off, the Ernakulam Rural police are set to introduce special ‘relaxation leaves’ of two to four days for these officers. The “duty-rests”, approved by District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena, will be granted in addition to the existing four to five days of compulsory leave already allotted for family events such as birthdays and anniversaries.

The new leave policy is being implemented as several rural police officers have not taken any casual or sick leave in the past year and around five officers none in the past three, a police source said.

“As part of a law and order enforcement unit that often lacks proper relaxation opportunities, many low-ranking officers are compelled to work tirelessly because of squad strength considerations and challenges in obtaining leave approvals. The new duty-rest policy aims to address this by allowing these officers time with their families,” the source said.

Additionally, the policy serves to recognise their hard work and provide a means of relaxation beneficial to their health and well-being. The officers will be able to avail these special days off for personal needs any time without disrupting the unit’s operations.

Responding to the new leave proposal, Saxena said, “The dedication of the officers who have worked without taking any leave is commendable but we must also prioritise their health and well-being. The special duty-rest leaves will allow them to spend quality time with their families and loved ones.”

He said he has requested a list of rural police officers who have taken minimal time off, and they will be honoured with appreciation letters and granted permission to take their well-deserved duty-rest leaves. “We will also recognise these dedicated officers by highlighting their names on our social media platforms as a token of appreciation,” the district police chief said.

Recollecting the experiences that influenced the new leave policy, Saxena untwined a page from his service story: when he was the superintendent of police in Kasaragod, a civil police officer approached him with a leave request to attend his father-in-law’s funeral, claiming that the station house officer (SHO) had denied his initial request.