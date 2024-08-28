A group of scientists to study Wayanad landslide

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As the din over the Wayanad landslide has subsided, the focus has now shifted to the question of what caused it and the way forward. As locals try to bring back their lives washed away by the floods, the environmental activists feel the need for a comprehensive study of different aspects of the disaster and a blueprint of how such events could be dealt with.

“We would not rely on a government team, as our experience with such reviews has been bitter. One such report said that there are no quarries in Meppadi panchayat. However, several quarries were fully functional even around the time of the landslide. Also, rampant tourism activities were going on in the area. Hence, we welcome an independent study by a team of scientists,” says N Badusha, president of Wayanad Prakrithi Samrakshana Samiti.

Based on the demand, the Paschima Ghatta Samrakshana Samiti (Western Ghats Ecology Protection Committee) is embarking on a study spanning four months.

It has constituted a commission comprising leading experts such as economist Dr Mary George, geologist Dr C P Rajendran, chief scientist at KFRI Dr T V Sajeev, scientist Dr S Abhilash, traditional farmer Cheruvayal Raman, agri scientist Dr N Anil Kumar, botanist Dr Prakash C Jha, sustainability expert Dr Sreekumar, public health specialist Dr G R Santosh, botanist Dr Smitha P Kumar, C K Vishnudas from Hume Centre for Ecology and Sagar Dhara, who has served as risk analyst consultant at the United Nations Environment Programme. The project is being coordinated by Thrissur-based Transition Studies.