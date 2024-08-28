Cabinet approves setting up of Industrial Smart City in Palakkad

KOCHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a project to establish an Industrial Smart City at Pudussery in Palakkad district. The project has been proposed as part of the 12 Industrial Smart Cities which are being established as part of the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme.

The Industrial Smart City project will be established on a 1,710 acre site at an investment of Rs 3,806 crore. It will have an investment potential of Rs 8,729 crore and will provide employment to 51,000 people, said the project document released by the Union government. The project site is located close to the Kochi - Selam National Highway and will be the only industrial area to promote medicinal chemicals and botanical products.

The focus manufacturing sectors for Palakkad Industrial Smart City are Medicinal Chemicals and Botanical Products, Non-Metallic Mineral Products, Rubber and Plastic Products, Hitech Industry, Fabricated Metal Products and Machinery and Equipment.

The Grand necklace of Industrial Smart Cities is built on the backbone of the Golden Quadrilateral project. The other Industrial Smart Cities will come up at Khurpia in Uttarakhand, Patiala in Punjab, Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Gaya in Bihar, Dighi Port Industrial Area of Maharashtra, Jodhpur Pali Marwar in Rajasthan, Kopparthy in Andhra Pradesh, Orvakal in Andhra Pradesh and Zaheerabad in Telangana.

The 12 projects will be developed at an investment of Rs 28,602 crore and will have an investment potential of Rs 1.5 lakh crore. The projects will provide employment to 1 million people directly and will create 3 million indirect jobs.