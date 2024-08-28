Filmmaker Mohan explored varied themes, including lesbianism, in 1978

KOCHI: Film director M Mohan, who passed away on Tuesday, is known for exploring several new themes through his distinct narrative style. But perhaps the most-widely discussed is the topic of lesbianism which he explored through his film ‘Randu Penkuttikal’ back in 1978.

The film is based on a screenplay by Surasu, which is partially based on the novel of the same name by V T Nandakumar. However, after several years, Mohan said in an interview that he made the film in a different way. “Randu Penkuttikal" is analysed as lesbianism between the two main characters (Shobha and Anupama, the latter married Mohan) going by the interpretations of those who read the novel and what you hear from outside. But, if you carefully analyse the movie, it’s not that (lesbianism). The film deals with a woman’s frigidity and aversion towards men following a psychological shock she encountered in her life. She later realises that it was her misconception and comes back to normal life,” he had said. Mohan said that he never read the novel completely, before or after the making of this film.

Though Mohan may differ but fact remains that ‘Randu Penkuttikal’ is the first Malayalam film, if not the Indian film, to discuss the topic of lesbianism. Several other films including Padmarajan’s ‘Deshadanakilikal Karayarilla’ (1986) later discussed the sensitive topic in a subtle manner.

Many consider his film ‘Mukham’, Mohan’s 1990 film where Mohanlal, who plays a police officer trying to uncover and stop an unknown serial killer who has sniped three victims and plans for the fourth one, as his best work. Nassar playing Mohanlal’s superior also excels in the role. There is also a legion of fans for Mohan’s other works including ‘Isabella’, with Balachandra Menon in the lead, ‘Vidaparayum Munpe’ with Nedumudi Venu, ‘Idavela’, which is based on Padmarajan’s script, and ‘Pakshe’, starring Mohanlal and Shobana.