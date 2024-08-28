Kerala Chief Minister to launch zero-profit anti-cancer drug project on August 29

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a project of the health department aimed at providing cancer medicines without taking any profit through selected Karunya Community Pharmacies across the state on Thursday. The inauguration will be held online.

Health Minister Veena George will preside over the function at the Karunya pharmacy outlet at the OP Block of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

In the first phase, 247 branded oncology medicines will be made available through 14 Karunya pharmacies in each district. These pharmacies will have a special counter named ‘Karunya Sparsham- zero profit anti-cancer drug’ to dispense the medicines.

Apart from the Thiruvananthapuram MCH, the medicines will be available at the Karunya pharmacies in Government Kollam Victoria Hospital, Pathanamthitta General Hospital, Alappuzha MCH, Kottayam MCH, Idukki Nedunkandam Taluk Hospital, Ernakulam MCH, Thrissur MCH, Palakkad District Hospital, Tirur District Hospital, Malappuram, Kozhikode MCH, Mananthavadi District Hospital, Pariyaram Medical College, Kannur, and Kasaragod General Hospital.

