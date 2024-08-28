Kerala to take up research on amoebic infection cases, prepare action plan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has decided to take up research on amoebic meningoencephalitis after the deadly infection has been reported in different districts in the state, said Health Minister Veena George. The department will study the rise in the number of cases of the disease in the state.

The research, according to the minister, will be the first such attempt made at the global level. She was speaking at a technical workshop organised by the department at the Government Medical College here on Tuesday.

The research will be based on the One Health approach in collaboration with expert organisations like ICMR and the Indian Institute of Science. Experts from ICMR, IAV, Pondicherry AV Institute, Indian Institute of Science, Pollution Control Board, Medical College, rapid response team, state public health lab, etc. spoke at the workshop.

The Environmental Engineering Department of Kerala University and the Pollution Control Board presented a detailed study report on the factors that favour the growth of amoeba. The department has also decided to assess the condition of water bodies in the state and an action plan will be formulated based on the one health approach.

Though considered rare and highly fatal, the state reported 19 cases which included 5 casualties. When there was a cluster in Thiruvananthapuram, the first case was detected and then other infected people were identified. Only 11 people have recovered from the disease in the world.

“The state has been able to improve the recovery rate. So far, 4 people have recovered from the disease in the state,” said the minister. All the confirmed cases in Kerala have had contact in one way or the other with contaminated water where amoeba is likely to be present.

It was also decided to conduct a case-control study with the help of ICMR and the National Institute of Epidemiology to find out the reason why only some of those who used the same water source developed the disease.

ONE HEALTH APPROACH