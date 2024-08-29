Actor Mukesh on way out from cinema policy committee

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM MLA and actor M Mukesh, accused of sexual harassment, is on his way out from the committee constituted by the state government to formulate its cinema policy. The CPM state leadership is firm on its stand that no tainted individual should be part of the panel, and it’s only a matter of a day or two before the exit becomes official, sources said. However, Mukesh will continue as an MLA.

A decision on the continuance of FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan in the panel, headed by Shaji N Karun, would also be taken shortly, sources said.

“In the case of Mukesh, the modalities need to be finalised - whether he should be allowed to resign or the committee reconstituted excluding the actor,” a source said.

The decision comes after several women activists and political organisations demanded that Mukesh be dropped from the panel. The government had adopted a wait and watch tactic, buying time for a safe exit for its MLA. However, accusation of sexual harassment against him made it obligatory for the police to file criminal cases against the actor-politician, and the development pushed both the CPM and the government to a tight spot.

The CPM’s Kollam district secretariat that met on Tuesday struck a tough stand. Many leaders raised concerns about the actor continuing in the panel despite being an accused in a sexual harassment case. The secretariat members felt that the CPM should act proactive and defuse any chance of the incident affecting the party’s image.

“We are of the view that a case should be registered against Mukesh on the victim’s petition. A sound investigation should be carried out, and if proved guilty, he should be punished and removed from all positions,” a district CPM leader told TNIE.

However, the leaders favoured Mukesh continuing as an MLA for the time being.

Meanwhile, directors Vinayan and Aashiq Abu have demanded that Unnikrishnan be dropped from the committee. The government is wary of the position the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) could take on the Cinema conclave if it keeps tainted individuals in the panel.

Apart from Shaji N Karun, Mukesh and Unnikrishnan, the 10-member panel included Manju Warrier, Rajeev Ravi, Padmapriya, C Ajoy, Santosh Kurivila, Nikhila Vimal and the cultural department secretary.