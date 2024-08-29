Call to drop B Unnikrishnan from cinema policy panel in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Director Vinayan has asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to drop director B Unnikrishnan from the panel constituted by the government to formulate a cinema policy for the state. In a letter to the CM, Vinayan accused Unnikrishnan of denying works with a vendetta. “He was fined by the Competition Committee of India for denying work to artists. The Supreme Court had also accepted the verdict of the commission by dismissing the appeal of the FEFKA secretary. The Hema Committee report findings have unearthed the denial of work,” he said.

Vinayan asked the CM to drop Unnikrishnan in view of the allegations. On Wednesday, director Ashiq Abu also urged FEFKA General Secretary B Unnikrishnan to come out and speak about the release of the Hema Committee report.

“It’s been almost 10 days since the release of the report. B Unnikrishnan hasn’t said anything about the release of the report and the following developments in the industry. The government should not allow him to continue to be a part of the film policy formulation committee,” he said.