Onam bliss sets in early for farmers as Kerala spreads flower cultivation bouquet

KOCHI: The fields across the state are turning golden and orange as the marigold plants, which were planted eyeing the Onam season sales, have begun to bloom. The important fact that needs to be noted is that the area under flower cultivation has increased from around 300 hectares in 2023 to 500 hectares this year. However, the state has a long way to go before it can achieve the target of becoming self-sufficient in the Onam flower market, according to those in the industry and the agriculture department.

Pramod Madhavan, assistant director (planning) of the agriculture department, speaking to TNIE, says, “There has been a significant increase in the land holdings brought under flower cultivation in the state. More and more farmers are showing interest in the cultivation. Farmers find flower cultivation very attractive because of its low input and great output.” He says the acreage under marigold cultivation is higher compared to other types of flowers like vadamalli (globe amaranth) and jasmine. “The reason is the difficulty faced during the harvest and the time taken for the plant to bloom. The vadamalli flowers are small and harvesting is very difficult. In the case of jasmine, cultivation is difficult and flower production might not be as expected,” he adds.

He points out a drawback saying that flower cultivation is seasonal. “Farmers only cultivate flowers aiming at the Onam season. However, instead of being seasonal, the flowers can be grown as an intercrop. Once the momentum is maintained we will be able to capture the market. But that is not happening,” says Pramod.

According to Shaji C B, a flower farmer and an agriculture enthusiast, the reason why farmers only plant the saplings eyeing the Onam season is because it is the only time they get customers.

“Even during the Onam season, the farmers have to resort to self-marketing. And why? This is because all the wholesale and retail flower sellers remain loyal to their suppliers from neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka where hectares of land is under flower cultivation,” he says. Clarifying this, Pramod says, “The reason why the flower sellers don’t want to let go of their suppliers is the low production in the state. Onam is a 10-day festival and the demand for the flowers is high throughout. With only 500 hectares under cultivation, our farmers will not be able to meet the demand.”