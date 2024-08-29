‘Why no action based on report?’, asks V D Satheesan

MALAPPURAM : Lashing out at the LDF government, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said that it is up to the government and MLA Mukesh, who is facing sexual harassment charges, to decide whether he should resign or not. While talking to reporters in Malappuram on Wednesday, Satheesan raised serious concerns over the government’s handling of the Hema Committee report. Satheesan accused the government of playing ‘hide and seek’ to protect certain individuals implicated in the report.

Satheesan said that the government’s reluctance to take action based on the report has led to a situation wherein the entire film industry is being tarnished, and even innocent people are being unfairly stigmatised. While the report highlights the prevalence of extreme atrocities, including sexual violence and drug abuse within the industry, the government’s inaction has created a culture of impunity.

The leader of Opposition posed five critical questions to the government, including why has there been no inquiry into the Hema Committee report, which documents a series of crimes in the film industry.

“Why has the government not taken action against those accused of concealing sexual violence, as required under Indian law? Why did the government redact significant portions of the Hema Committee report before releasing it under RTI Act?,” he asked.

Satheesan questioned the motives behind the extensive redaction, which were reportedly more than what was suggested by the State Information Commission, implying that it was done to shield certain individuals.

He called out the government for its lack of concrete measures to address issues of sexual violence, drug abuse, and the resulting terror highlighted in the report.

Satheesan also accused the government of failing to protect the rights and dignity of women, particularly those in film industry. He claimed that the government’s inaction has not only failed the victims but also made it complicit in the crimes. He warned that if these questions are not adequately addressed, the issue will continue to plague the state, and the trust of the people in the government will erode further.