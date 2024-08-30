82-year-old Pappachan’s handlebar moustache becomes a crowd-puller at Kerala's Alakapuri waterfalls

KANNUR: At the picturesque Kanhirakolli Alakapuri Waterfalls, which is 18 km from Payyavoor in Kannur, there is something that attracts visitors apart from the iconic cascade. It is the thick handlebar moustache of octogenarian Kodakkachara Pappachan aka Meesha Pappachan. This 82-year-old’s whiskers have even led to the locality being christened ‘Meeshakkavala’ (Moustache Junction). An ex-serviceman, Pappachan began to be noticed for his moustache when he opened a tea stall near the waterfalls.

Gradually, visitors flocking to the falls also made a beeline to his tea stall to take selfies with Pappachan, who began growing his moustache from the age of 16. He devoted great care to maintaining it even while serving in the Army. After retiring and returning to his village, the moustache became his trademark of sorts.

“Pappachan Chettan is one of the oldest members of our ward,” said ward member Sajana Arun. “When he started the tea stall near the waterfalls, it quickly became a landmark. Tourists were captivated by his moustache, and that’s how the place got its name, Meeshakkavala.” Today, visitors who post photos and videos of the Alakapuri waterfalls on social media often include snapshots of Pappachan sporting his famous moustache. “For many years, tourists coming to the falls also visit me to see my moustache,” Pappachan told TNIE. “Even during busy hours, people stop at my shop to take photos. I’m happy that a place is known by my moustache.”

Pappachan’s house is adjacent to his tea shop in Meeshakkavala, and he has even donated land to the local panchayat to cut a path to the waterfalls. As the Alakapuri waterfalls has become busy with tourists these days, Meesha Pappachan is also busy sharing stories about his moustache and offering tips to visitors to grow one amidst the hustle and bustle of his thriving business.