First zero-profit cancer medicine counter opened at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first zero-profit cancer treatment medicine counter of the Karunya Pharmacy was opened on the Government Medical College campus here by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday.

Inaugurating the counter, the CM said the counters would sell medicines at cheap rates. The KMSCL will not make a profit and would charge only two percent service charge. The medicines will be available at 26-96 pc discounted rates. A medicine costing Rs 1.75 lakh in the market will be available for just Rs 11,892.

Titled Karunya Sparsham, the counters will be opened at selected Karunya Pharmacy outlets in all districts. “This model programme for the country aims to reduce the cancer treatment cost. The 250-odd branded oncology medicines sold at Karunya Pharmacy outlets will be covered under the programme,” he said.

Karunya Pharmacies sell over 8,000 branded medicines at 10-93 pc discount. The state has 75 such outlets and of them seven work round-the-clock.

The chief minister said the state should maintain vigil against the spread of contagious, zoonotic and lifestyle diseases. Cancer control is also important, he said. New studies say nine lakh people above the age of 30 in Kerala are likely to contract cancer. One of the major risks is breast cancer. Statistics say cervical cancer is also on the rise among women. The state has decided to provide vaccination to prevent cervical cancer.

The government has allocated Rs 2.5 crore to start cancer treatment centres in district hospitals. The CM said his government is committed to delivering the promises given to the people. Every year a progress report is published on the fulfilment of the items in the election manifesto. The 100-Day programme is aimed at making the administration more efficient and to lay focus on key areas, he added.