Kerala: Jaggery from tribal hamlets of Marayur to hit the market under new brand name

IDUKKI: For Malayalees, one of the quintessential ingredients in preparing Onam delicacies is jaggery. However, don’t get deceived by fake jaggery this festive season. Go for the genuine jaggery from the hills of Marayur made available in markets by the tribal farmers of Kanthalloor and Marayur under the brand name ‘Marayur Madhuram’.

Though the cost may be a bit high compared to the Marayur jaggery that can be bought in the local markets, this new brand comes in premium quality, nitrogen-filled packets and as always contains a treasure house of nutrients.

Marayur Kanthalloor Tribal Farmers Producer Company Limited will bring the produce to the markets. To cater to the Onam demand, this new jaggery brand will be sold through special stalls at Thodupuzha and Thiruvananthapuram initially. Soon, the Marayur undasharkkara (jaggery balls) will be sold through other retail shops in the state.

Though the tribal farmers in Kanthalloor and Marayur had earlier owned vast acres of sugarcane fields and produced jaggery, the low price for the produce as a result of the huge influx of fake jaggery into the market resulted in many farmers withdrawing from sugarcane cultivation.

As part of the ‘Sahyakiran’ project of the government aimed at empowering the traditional occupations among tribal communities in Kerala, the Centre for Management Development (CMD) launched the ‘Marayur Madhuram’ initiative to keep alive the traditional occupation of Marayur farmers.

The project is funded by the Special Central Assistance to Tribal Sub Scheme (SCA-TSS) through the Kerala Scheduled Tribes Development Department. Speaking to TNIE, CMD programme coordinator and associate professor P G Anil said, “Although the tribal farmers were initially sceptical about the project, constant awarenesses and the formation of the Marayur Kanthalloor Tribal Farmers Producer Company Limited, with tribal farmers only as shareholders, resulted in more cultivators joining the initiative. Now, a total of 150 tribal farmers belonging to three settlements - Missionvayal, Dandukombu and Churakkulam - are part of the project.”