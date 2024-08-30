Kollam MLA Mukesh should resign from MLA post, says V D Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On a day when the Congress held protests across 12 districts against the LDF government for not taking action on the Hema Committee report and its aftermath, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan reiterated that MLA M Mukesh, who is facing sexual harassment charges, should resign. Speaking to reporters at Cantonment House, Satheesan said a call on Mukesh’s resignation has to be taken by him and the Left party.

The Congress state leadership staged protests across the state, except in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, on Thursday. A protest will be held in Kochi on Friday. Sate president K Sudhakaran inaugurated the protest in his home district, Kannur. The UDF protest is scheduled to be inaugurated by Satheesan in front of the Secretariat on Monday. On the eve of the protests, Satheesan had ensured that the office-bearer of Kerala Pradesh Lawyers’ Congress V S Chandrasekharan quit his post after he was embroiled in a #Metwo campaign. Taking potshots at the CPM for endorsing Mukesh, Satheesan alleged that in front of the people, the CPM is under dock.

“Several allegations have come up against Mukesh, I never said that he should not resign. The most ideal thing is that he should step down. I am wondering what message the CPM is giving by protecting Mukesh. The cinema policy committee has been asked to submit the report within two months as per Justice Hema Committee report,” he said.