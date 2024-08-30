'Let's face it together..': A tribute to Wayanad landslide victims

Kerala Media Academy along with Swaralaya has jointly produced a song as a tribute to the Wayanad landslide tragedy. Titled “Kerala…let’s unite the world for Wayanad”, the song is sung by legendary singer K J Yesudas. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the event. Former Education and Culture Minister MA Baby received the audio CD at a function held at the Chief Minister's Office chamber.

The song which begins with the lines “Let’s face it together..”, encapsulates the spirit of Wayanad and the hope for reconstruction. “Yesudas’s singing is exceptional and amazing as always”, said M A Baby. The heart-touching lyrics “Wayanad has become a wound to the nation, in the blink of an eye everything fell apart”, has been penned by lyricist Rafeeq Ahamed. Composed by Ramesh Narayan, the song is set to the tunes of Nanak Malhar and Charukeshi.

The song recorded has also been done in a unique way, where Yesudas recorded the song in a studio in the US and composer Ramesh Narayan sat in a studio in Thamalam in Thiruvananthapuram. The song was recorded after the composer and singer spent three and a half hours of meeting and listening to each other remotely.

Ramesh Narayan said that he felt that Yesudas’s singing is timeless. “Yesudas's undying love for Kerala is encapsulated in this song”. The music video is directed by national award-winning director T K Raajeev Kumar. Visuals have been curated by filmmaker V Prushothaman. The Chairman of the Kerala Media Academy, R S Babu is the creative head of the project and the chorus has been sung by singers Madhusree, Madhuvanti, Khalid and Sijukumar.

Swaralaya General Secretary E. M. Najeeb, Director of Information and Public Relations T. V. Subash, Ramesh Narayan, Madhusree, KSFE Chairman K. Varadarajan and others were present at the ceremony which was presided over by Media Academy Chairman R. S. Babu presided. The music video was released in the official Youtube channel of Kerala Media Academy on August 29 and the CD will be released this week.