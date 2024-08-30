Students flock to this ‘intelligent robot’ to clear doubts in Kerala

ALAPPUZHA: With Each passing day, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is making its presence felt in different sectors and education is no exception. Embracing AI with open arms, the Rajagiri St Chavara CMI Public School in Manappuram, Poochakkal, near Cherthala, has installed an AI-powered robot named ‘Iris’ in the school’s office to clear the doubts of students as well as teachers.

Principal Fr Jaison Parapilly said Rs 2.5 lakh was spent to develop the Intelligent Robotic Interactive System aka Iris, a humanoid AI teacher-robot. It was constructed using the ChatGPT AI tech platform to primarily help students and teachers with academics.

“It is a ground-breaking innovation that transforms the way our students learn and our teachers teach. In an ever-evolving world, education must adapt to meet the needs of future. Iris is designed to bridge the gap between traditional teaching methods and the innovative possibilities of tomorrow. Whether simplifying complex subjects or nurturing creativity, Iris brings a new dimension to learning at Rajagiri School,” Fr Jaison said.

“Iris engages our students with real-time answers to their questions, fostering an environment where curiosity thrives. It brings an AI-powered interactive library into our classrooms, holding knowledge about the entire universe. It can adapt its teaching methods to suit individual needs, ensuring no student is left behind. Iris is equipped to handle a wide range of subjects, making it a versatile tool for our classrooms. The robot encourages our students to explore their creative sides. It is available at the click of a button, ready to assist our teachers and students whenever they need. Iris is not just a teacher but a companion for learning across various fields, making it a valuable asset beyond our classrooms,” Fr Jaison said.

‘Iris will also help students interact with modern tech’

“The quality of education would improve through a conglomeration of human knowledge and technology. So Iris will also help students to interact with modern technologies through ChatGPT or other AI platforms, which has gained more popularity in recent days,” Fr Jaison said.