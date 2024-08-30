Temple priest gets 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing 7-yr-old boy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 24-year-old priest of a temple was sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment by the fast track court here after he was found guilty of subjecting a seven-year-boy to unnatural sex.

Unnikuttan aka Unnikrishnan, a native of Thiruvallam, was sentenced by judge R Rekha for abusing the child in February, 2022.

Unnikrishnan, a distant relative of the victim, was living in a rented house close to the victim's house. He had learnt the rituals and prayers from the victim's grandfather. It was because of this closeness the family of the victim helped the accused take the house on rent.

The child did not reveal the ordeal to anybody out of fear. Later, he revealed it to his aunt, when the accused again tried to abuse him. The family of the victim contacted the police and filed a complaint. The child revealed to investigators that the accused had abused him on multiple occasions.

The prosecution was represented by special public prosecutor R S Vijay Mohan and Athiyannoor R Y Akhilesh. The court said it was awarding the minimum punishment for the offence considering Unnikrishnan's age.

The prosecution produced 24 documents, 17 witnesses and four material objects to prove the case. The case was investigated by former Vanchiyoor Inspector V V Deepin and Sub-Inspector M Umesh.