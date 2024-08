THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a veiled attack on the CPM state leadership for backing M Mukesh amid calls for his resignation as MLA in the wake of sexual harassment allegations, senior leader and politburo member Brinda Karat said the party should not engage in diversionary arguments.

In an article published on the party’s website, Brinda hinted that the CPM cannot defend Mukesh citing that the Congress is not taking action against its tainted MLAs. “We should not get into diversionary - what is called in Hindi, a ‘tu-tu-main-main’ (you did this and I did that) sort of useless argument. The focus is and must be to provide a safe environment for women everywhere — and in the context of the Hema Committee report — in the film industry. Women must have the confidence that the government and society are with them in their brave fight for justice. In addition to the protection of personal space and bodily integrity, this also means equal rights within the industry,” she stated.

Brinda was apparently referring to the party leadership’s decision not to press for Mukesh’s resignation, citing two Congress MLAs continuing in their posts despite facing similar charges.

‘Mukesh’ on CPM state panel agenda

Brinda also praised the LDF government for taking unprecedented steps by setting up a special investigation team to probe the sexual harassment allegations in the Malayalam film industry.

Meanwhile, the CPM state committee, scheduled on Saturday, will discuss the ‘MeToo’ allegations, including charges against Mukesh, that followed the release of the Justice Hema Committee report. Though the state leadership has not taken a position in favour of or against Mukesh’s resignation, the deliberation in the committee will be decisive for the actor.

There is strong criticism within the CPM’s Kollam district unit against Mukesh. In the Lok Sabha election review, senior leaders, including P K Gurudasan, had come out against the candidature of Mukesh and criticised his poor performance as MLA in the constituency.

Meanwhile, the rift in the CPI over the issue widened with its state secretary Binoy Viswam dismissing senior women leader and central secretariat member Annie Raja’s position on the harssment allegations against Mukesh. Talking to media, Binoy said it was the state secretary’s opinion that is to be considered as the stance of the state unit and not of any other leader.