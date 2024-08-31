FEFKA criticizes AMMA members for hypocrisy over Hema Committee report

KOCHI: FEFKA General Secretary B Unnikrishnan responded to allegations against the Film Employees' Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), the producer's association, and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) for their silence after the Hema Committee report's release on August 19.

Unnikrishnan stated that a meeting of industry association representatives was held the next day to discuss and address media inquiries. However, some members were hesitant to speak to the media.

“The report's issues require serious study and strict action. We discussed this with AMMA, FEFKA, and the producer's association representatives. Some members, including Mohanlal and Mammootty, wanted to respond immediately. However, a few AMMA members opposed addressing the media, only to later appear before the media with a progressive response,” Unnikrishnan said, criticizing certain actors.

During Saturday's meeting with female members in Kochi, FEFKA decided to evaluate the findings and submit a report to the state government.

"We've directed all 21 unions to discuss, evaluate, and conclude on the issues in their departments. The unions will jointly prepare a report for submission to the state government," Unnikrishnan added. The report is expected within a week.