Hema Committee report: A battle fought well by a few

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “No doubt... the larger public interest justifies the disclosure...” Thus reads paragraph 41 of a 30-page order issued by the State Information Commission on July 5. It further goes on to elaborate, in paragraph 43: “The flow of information is neither to be an unregulated flood, nor a cascade washing away every norm and procedure. It needs to be controlled but only as permitted under the RTI act, and no other.”

It was the sheer determination and grit of one individual, who stood like a rock against bureaucratic red-tapism, legal loopholes and official apathy, that ensured Kerala woke up to Malayalam tinsel town’s grim realities and dirty secrets kept under wraps for long.

State Information Commissioner (SIC) A Abdul Hakkim waged a lone battle to ensure that the larger public interest lying beneath the Justice Hema Committee report was catered to. Considering appeals from five applicants –some of them several years old seeking a copy of the report, Hakkim took a firm decision to keep the spirit of the RTI Act intact, choosing to rise beyond technicalities for the larger good.

He had to however do a tight rope-walk to issue an order that has virtually opened a Pandora’s box in the Malayalam film industry, revealing a dark underbelly comprising sexual exploitation, casting couch, gender discrimination and gross financial exploitation. This has also turned out to be a victory of persistent efforts by five journalists over several years. The SIC order itself shows the extent of effort behind the same.

“One of the appeals had already been considered and rejected by the then chief information commissioner four years ago. The officials in the cultural affairs department were coming up with different excuses so as not to part with the report. Even when directed to produce the report before the SIC for its review, the respondents said they were checking with the cultural affairs minister, state cabinet, waiting for legal opinion, and what not,” a source told TNIE, on condition of anonymity.

Finally, the report was submitted only when the SIC warned of judicial action, the source pointed out.

“It clearly shows the reluctance of a partisan section of officials. Curiously, the top echelons of the state government have always been open to the idea of releasing it under RTI,” the source said.