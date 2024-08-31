Jumbo death in Kerala's Ranni due to electrocution

KOCHI: The postmortem examination of the two wild elephants found dead in Ranni and Konni forest divisions have revealed that the death was due to natural causes. The 15-year-old female elephant found dead at Mlampara in Goodkrickal range under Ranni division died due to electrocution while the five year old calf found dead in Konni division died due to herpes infection.

This is the second elephant calf death reported in Konni division during the past two years due to herpes infection. A team of three veterinarians completed the postmortem examination of the elephants on Friday.

Meanwhile, lab test of samples has confirmed that the death of three female elephants at Pooyamkutty in Ernakulam district was not due to health issues. The team is waiting for the toxicology report to confirm whether the death was caused by poisoning.

“The female elephant was found dead on top of a hill at Mlampara on July 26 and the postmortem was completed on Thursday. The carcass was found under the 220 KV Sabarigiri - Edamon power line in an area covered by bamboo reeds. There were burn marks on the carcass and the reeds were found destroyed by fire. The postmortem examination confirmed that the elephant was electrocuted,” said Goodrickal range officer Ashok A S.

As the extra high tension power line is passing through the forest, it is mandatory for the KSEB to cut down the branches underneath the power line every six months. But the works were delayed as the KSEB couldn’t tender he works on time.

Though the reeds were not touching the power line, the reeds conducted electricity during rain which led to electrocution, said an officer.