KCL team captains meet in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of tournament

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The captains of the six teams participating in the first-ever Kerala Cricket League (KCL) being organised by the Kerala Cricket Association gathered in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday for a friendly meeting. The team captains highlighted that the KCL has the potential to boost local cricket in the state and provide greater opportunities for cricketers in Kerala.

Aries Kollam Sailors captain Sachin Baby said the league serves as a stepping stone for ordinary cricketers in Kerala to reach higher levels. On the occasion, the team captains interacted with the media. Emphasising the crucial role of bowlers in winning matches, Kochi Blue Tigers captain Basil Thampi said that reducing the pressure on players and allowing them to play freely would be the key.

Expressing excitement about the competition, Calicut Globestars captain Rohan S Kunnummal added that all the teams have been undergoing good training for the past two weeks. Thrissur Titans captain Varun Nayanar said the Kerala Cricket League will also be an opportunity for players to learn more about the game.

Trivandrum Royals captain Abdul Basith said that all teams are well-prepared and that every player irrespective of his seniority has been working hard.