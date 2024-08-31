Kerala High Court orders collectors to take over six churches held by Jacobite faction

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to take over the possession of six churches that are currently under the control of the Jacobite faction.

The court directed the collectors to file reports regarding the takeover before the court on September 30. The district police chiefs of Ernakulam and Palakkad shall deploy sufficient police personnel to aid the collectors in implementing the directions. The court issued the order on a petition seeking contempt of court case for not implementing the order to provide police protection to the Orthodox faction to enter the churches.

The court observed that because of the recalcitrant attitude of the government and the disregard of court directions by the respondents including the Jacobite faction, the court was left with no option but to issue such directives to prevent contemptuous acts.

The order issued on Friday stated that the single judge had directed the government to render necessary assistance to the Orthodox factions to peacefully enter the churches and conduct religious services therein without let or hindrance from the Jacobite faction. The government instead of complying with the direction has offered an excuse that the attempt of the Orthodox faction to enter the churches with police help is being thwarted by a group of persons, along with a posse of the faithful consisting of aged men, women and children. The government also argued that any attempt to remove the obstruction would lead to dangerous law and order problems and even loss of human lives.