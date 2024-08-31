Literacy Mission to upgrade migrant workers’ syllabus in Kerala

PALAKKAD: It isn’t surprising anymore that migrant workers in Kerala speak efficient Malayalam. And many are settling down in the state as well. On cue, the Kerala State Literacy Mission (KSLM) is all set to revise the syllabus for its project, Changathi, introduced to teach migrant labourers Malayalam.

Moving a level higher, the plan is to incorporate subjects like climate change, digital literacy, and healthcare, education and government services available in Kerala in the textbook for the programme ‘Hamari Malayalam’. “The current syllabus was prepared in 2017 and it mainly focused on addressing the language barrier faced by guest labourers. Since many of them have started settling down in Kerala, it is important for the state to make them aware of the free services given to the public here. We aim to revise the syllabus in such a way that it becomes a bridge for people from other states in understanding our government facilities better,” KSLM director A G Oleena told TNIE.

The literacy programme was first introduced in Palakkad district and hundreds of migrant labourers have completed the courses offered in the state.

“Today, the course model is such that Malayalam is taught to them by their own people who have completed the literacy courses earlier. In simple words, a West Bengal native is taught Malayalam by a person who speaks Bengali but became an instructor after undergoing the literacy course earlier. This way, learning sessions become more effective,” the KSLM director said.

Mission plans to introduce app to replace textbooks

The Mission is now planning to introduce a mobile application that would replace the textbook concept.

“A majority of the guest labourers use smartphones, even for their financial transactions. A mobile application in various languages will be more convenient for them to learn our language. By making them aware of education, healthcare, civic, transport, and weather aspects in the new syllabus, we aim their overall individual development,” Oleena said.

The new syllabus will be prepared by a committee consisting of teachers and language, healthcare, legal, civic and education services experts.

The committee is scheduled to meet on September 5.

