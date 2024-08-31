Molestation charges against Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangam office-bearer in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A PhD student has come out with a MeToo accusation against the newly elected state secretary of ‘Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangam’ (Pu.Ka.Sa), associated with the CPM.

According to the complainant, the incident happened when she was a minor. She alleged that A Gokulendran, one of the secretaries of the organisation, made advances with sexually intended words and touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions.

Finding it difficult to control her emotions even 12 years after the violence she encountered, the survivor told TNIE, “Even now when I hear about the incidents of sexual violence happening to somebody, I would lock the door of my room and become panicked, leaving all things behind. I am afraid even now. I have not come out of the trauma. I was a minor when this happened to me. I was literally a child.”

The incident occurred between 2009 and 2011-12 when the survivor was between 14 and 17.

Meanwhile, Pu.Ka.Sa general secretary K P Mohanan told TNIE that the accusation against Gokulendran has not come up as a petition or news report. “If it comes up as an issue, we will inquire,” he said.