Shobhaa De calls out Mohanlal, asks him to 'stand up, be a man'

NEW DELHI: Author and columnist Shobhaa De criticised the lack of discourse in Bollywood and silence from Malayalam actor and director Mohanlal on the #MeToo movement in Kerala's film industry.

The Justice K Hema Committee report investigated the issues faced by women in Kerala's film industry. Several Malayalam cinema actors, directors and producers face rape and sexual harassment charges after the report was made public.

Shobhaa De targeted Mohanlal for resigning from his position as chief of the Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA) instead of using his authority to support the survivors. All members of association's executive committee quit shortly after the Hema Committee report was released.

"Stand up, be a man, tell your other team members to take responsibility and help those who are at the receiving end," she was quoted as saying by the NDTV.

Shobhaa De, according to the report, pointed out that no action had been taken for nearly five years since the Hema Committee report was completed. She said there was a breakaway group started by disheartened women in the Malayalam film industry, who sought change in pathetic working conditions.

"[The Malayalam film industry] was a cosy men's club controlled by 15-20 men, who had absolute power over [the women's] working and personal life," Shobhaa De said.

Shobhaa De blamed the deep-rooted "patriarchal system" in the film industry for enabling unsafe and toxic work environments for women. She said she is shocked that the powerful executive committee took the cowardly way out and resigned en masse. She questioned, "How does it help?"

Shobhaa De also said that she was equally shocked that no strong male voice has spoken up against the atrocities faced by their colleagues in Bollywood. "They are all colleagues. You stand by your colleagues when they need you and speak up when needed to speak up, whether men or women," she added.