Unaware of 'power group' in Malayalam film industry: Mohanlal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Mohanlal has said that he is unaware of a "power group" in the Malayalam film industry.

The Justice Hema Committee report that probed into the allegations of sexual harassment and gender inequality in the Malayalam film industry had blamed a power group that controls the film field for many illegal practices.

"I'm hearing it for the first time. I'm unaware of such a power group. Anyway, I'm not a part of any such group," he told media persons on Saturday.

It was Mohanlal's first press conference after the release of the report.

The actor expressed deep anguish over the media reports that the industry was in trouble. He said that cinema is part of society and it has problems like any elsewhere.

"The industry was built over hard work. Please do not blame us for all wrong. Thousands of people are working in the industry and please do not destroy it," he said.

The actor said the media reports following the report have pushed the industry into a crisis. His own film release had to be postponed in the wake of the controversy, he said.

In reply to the criticism from various quarters, the actor said he wasn't hiding after the report's release. "I didn't run away. I had to travel to Gujarat, Bombay, and Madras. I had to stay with my wife who underwent surgery," he said.

Mohanlal also criticised the "attack" against the AMMA.

"AMMA is not a trade union but like a family of 500 members. It does several good works like giving pension, insurance scheme, and housing assistance for the members," he said.

The industry has several organisations and all have a collective responsibility, he added.