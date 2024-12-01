Changampuzha Park all decked up for month-long cultural festival

KOCHI: Higher Education Minister R Bindu will inaugurate the month-long ‘Changampuzha Maholsavam’ that will be kicked off at the renovated Changampuzha Park at Edappally on Sunday evening.
GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai will preside over the function while film director Vinayan will be the chief guest.
Following the inauguration event, Angamaly Natyakalakshetra will perform the dance drama based on the poem ‘Kamukan Vannal’, written by poet Changampuzha Krishna Pillai and the dance form ‘Natyapanchamam’.
“It will be an annual cultural affair in the itinerary of Kochiites. We will hold the Changampuzha Cultural Fest every year in December on the lines of the Soorya Festival being held in the state capital. The annual Music Fest and Kathakali Fest being held in November will be made a part of the ‘Maholsavam’,” Prakash said.
The fest, which will be held from December 1 to 31, will feature an array of performing arts, classical music, dance, traditional art forms, Kathakali and other shows. The events will start at 6 pm daily.
“December 24 will be fully dedicated to legendary playback singer Mohammed Rafi on the occasion of his centenary birth anniversary. The entire day will feature competitions and live concerts comprising the evergreen, timeless and captivating music of Rafi. We will also be organising a ‘ghazal’ evening as part of the festival,” Prakash said.
Programme schedule
Dec 2: Flute and nadaswaram duet by Vijay Gopal and Mylai Karthikeyan
Dec 3: ‘Leelolsavom’ (Songs sung by P Leela) 6.30 pm: Concert by Dr Ranganatha Sharma
Dec 4: Carnatic vocal concert by Ashvin Bhogendra
Dec 5: Carnatic vocal concert by Chenkotta Harihara Subramaniam
Dec 6: Vocal concert by Dr N J Nandini
Dec 7: Bharatanatyam by Dr Rajashree Warrier
Dec 8: Odissi dance performance by Madhulita Mohapatra
Dec 9: Mohiniyattam performance by Sandra Pisharody
Dec 10: Kathaprasangam (Vazhakula) by Aleppey Ramanan
Kathak performance by Athira Giridharan
Dec 11: Bharatanatyam by actor Asha Sharath
Dec 12: Inspiring talk by V K Suresh Babu
Dec 13: Inspiring talk by Shoukath Sahajotsu, disciple of Guru Nitya Chaitanya Yati
Dec 14: Oratory by Johny Lukose
Dec 15: KPAC’s theatrical adaptation of Uroob’s celebrated novel ‘Ummachu’
Dec 16: Performance of drama ‘Mittayitheruvu’ by Kozhikode Rangabhasha
Dec 17: Rendering of songs of P Bhaskaran
Dec 18: ‘Mappila Kalamela’ by Kochi Malabar Cultural Centre
Dec 19: Koodiyattom
Dec 20: Kathakali (Keechakavadhom)
Dec 21: Kathakali (Utharaswayamvaram -- Part 1)
Dec 22: Kathakali (Utharaswayamvaram — Part 11)
Dec 23: Kathakali (Dakshayagam)
Dec 24: Mohammed Rafi Night
Dec 25: ‘Aksharasloka sadass’, assembly of poets, Edakka-Thayambaka
Dec 26: Musical concert by Vaikom Vijayalakshmi
Dec 27: Ghazal music by Vijay Sursen
Dec 28: Cinema show ‘Attom’
Dec 29: ‘Sri Ayyappan’ (Play performed by Gothuruth Chavittu Natakam performance centre)
Dec 30: Folk music and visual play by Paravur Kaitharam Redstar Fine Arts Society
Dec 31: Valedictory ceremony, Bharatanatyam concert by Urmila Unni