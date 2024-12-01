Changampuzha Park all decked up for month-long cultural festival

KOCHI: Higher Education Minister R Bindu will inaugurate the month-long ‘Changampuzha Maholsavam’ that will be kicked off at the renovated Changampuzha Park at Edappally on Sunday evening.

GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai will preside over the function while film director Vinayan will be the chief guest.

Following the inauguration event, Angamaly Natyakalakshetra will perform the dance drama based on the poem ‘Kamukan Vannal’, written by poet Changampuzha Krishna Pillai and the dance form ‘Natyapanchamam’.

“It will be an annual cultural affair in the itinerary of Kochiites. We will hold the Changampuzha Cultural Fest every year in December on the lines of the Soorya Festival being held in the state capital. The annual Music Fest and Kathakali Fest being held in November will be made a part of the ‘Maholsavam’,” Prakash said.

The fest, which will be held from December 1 to 31, will feature an array of performing arts, classical music, dance, traditional art forms, Kathakali and other shows. The events will start at 6 pm daily.

“December 24 will be fully dedicated to legendary playback singer Mohammed Rafi on the occasion of his centenary birth anniversary. The entire day will feature competitions and live concerts comprising the evergreen, timeless and captivating music of Rafi. We will also be organising a ‘ghazal’ evening as part of the festival,” Prakash said.