INTERVIEW | ‘I am a crystal-clear Congressman now’: Former BJP leader Sandeep Varier

Once the firebrand face of the BJP in Kerala, Sandeep Varier has quite swiftly transformed into a staunch Congressman. He insists that people evolve over time and argues that his political shift should not be viewed with intolerance. In an interaction with TNIE, he discusses the factors that initially drew him to the BJP and the reasons behind his transition to the Congress. Edited excerpts:
Sandeep’s switch to the Congress seems to have triggered a turmoil within the BJP in Kerala...
The impact of my decision was small compared with the exit of M V Raghavan and K R Gouri Amma from the CPM that set off shock waves in Kerala’s political space. I am just small fry. My shift, however, is notable, as it’s the first time a state-level functionary of the BJP/Sangh fold is joining the Congress in Kerala.
Just a few days ahead of your move to the Congress, you told TNIE that you had no issues with [BJP state president] K Surendran...
As the member of a party, maintaining discipline is essential. Personal opinion can be aired publicly only after leaving the party. I would say the state president [Surendran] is responsible for the current state of affairs in the Kerala BJP. As a president, he is a total failure - be it in solving my issue, or in forging unity within the party.
Was your shift to the Congress ideological or personal?
Both, personal and ideological. Initially, I thought the problems I faced were personal, rooted in their [BJP leaders’] hatred towards me. However, I have realised that it has more to do with their inherent ill will and hatred towards fellow beings. Their behaviour reflects the ecosystem prevailing in the party.
What is wrong with the BJP ecosystem?
The people within that ecosystem are arrogant. If you observe Surendran’s interactions with the media, you will notice his contempt and arrogance. I dislike their language and behaviour. I needed a change from that environment.
The BJP’s roots lie in the RSS. Do you now hate the RSS as well?
In politics, one cannot hate opponents. My opposition is towards BJP’s ideology, not individuals. If tomorrow, Surendran rejects the BJP’s ideology and joins a secular front, I would welcome that move. The BJP’s ideology involves hate, arrogance, and autocracy. There is no room for democratic discussions.
Have you severed all ties with the RSS as well?
I have left the BJP. Of course, its ideology has its roots in the Sangh Parivar. I have left the ideology of hate and contempt.
Were you part of the RSS at any point in time?
I did not enter politics through the RSS. During my school days, I was with the SFI. Later, I joined the BJP. After joining the BJP, I was part of RSS activities. Even on the last Vijayadashami day, I attended the programmes wearing the RSS uniform. Be it the RSS or the BJP, there is no space for democratic values. It’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ – the radio keeps playing, and we can’t say anything.
What’s your family’s political background?
My mother belonged to an aristocratic family. They were traditional supporters of the Congress. My father belonged to the Varier community. He had joined the Army at a young age. I always had the impression that he supported the Left. Both were not active in politics.
What had inspired you to join the SFI?
There were only two organisations - MSF and SFI - in our college. The MSF was dominant. At that time, I was active in the Kerala Shastra Sahitya Parishad and had won awards. Influenced by my father’s Leftist views, I gravitated towards SFI.
What prompted the transition from Left politics to the diametrically opposite BJP?
During the ’90s, India was experiencing political uncertainty, and youngsters were worried about the country’s future. My father, who worked with the external affairs ministry in Delhi, told me about a speech by Prime Minister (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee at Ram Leela Maidan. He described Vajpayee’s words as poetic, and I was drawn to his corruption-free and decisive politics. The trio of Vajpayee, [L K] Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi inspired me.
Many believe Modi, like Vajpayee, is uncorrupt. What’s your take?
How can I comment on someone’s perception? There are allegations… I am not talking about personal corruption. Now, everyone’s discussing Adani’s corruption and US cases. People created perceptions, but recent events have inspired them to rethink.
One of the most corrupt governments at the Centre in recent history was UPA II. And you have joined the party that led UPA II. Do you believe the Congress and corruption can be seen separately?
The NDA, led by Narendra Modi, has been ruling the country for over 10 years. What happened to the corruption cases booked against UPA I and II? If the allegations were true, what stopped the government from initiating action?
Similar has been the progress of some of the Enforcement Directorate cases in Kerala. Do you think there is a political reason?
Everyone knows that there is a political adjustment between the BJP and the CPM in Kerala. Why has the SNC Lavalin case been adjourned 34 times? What happened to the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam?
How can the BJP and the CPM, which are ideologically poles apart, help each other?
The Congress is their common enemy. The BJP wants to reduce Congress representation in Parliament. The BJP central leadership is not keen on political gains in Kerala. It will be happy if the CPM curbs Congress strength and gives some political space to the BJP.
But in the national scenario, Congress appears to be the weakest rival to the BJP. Why should the BJP fear the Congress in Kerala?
That is a flawed perception. The BJP became invincible in some states where the Congress was weakened. The BJP’s goal is to weaken the Congress — ‘Congress Mukt Bharat’.
While the Congress has failed to counter the BJP, regional parties such as TMC and DMK, and the Left in Kerala have been able to do so effectively...
That’s not correct. In Odisha, the BJP recently defeated a regional party [Biju Janata Dal]. In Kerala, they are helping the CPM to weaken the Congress.
Do you believe the CPM has helped the BJP hush up the Kodakara case?
That’s the popular perception. Moreover, as TV debaters, when we used to seek details to counter questions on the stalled probes against the CPM, the [BJP] leadership would ask why we were keen to help the Congress.
Even after getting a “crystal clear” certificate from the CPM, you preferred to join the Congress. What attracted you to the Congress?
Such details may help to make my autobiography a bestseller (chuckles).
What did the Congress offer you?
I joined the Congress unconditionally. What has the Congress got to offer? The party is not in power at the Centre or in Kerala. Had I continued with the BJP, they would have offered me an A-class seat in the Assembly elections.
You had met Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal immediately after joining Congress. Is it imperative for a person joining the Congress to get approval from the Muslim League leadership?
I was born and brought up in Malappuram. The contributions of the Panakkad family in maintaining the secular fabric of the state cannot be ignored. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and BJP state president have issued statements denigrating the Panakkad family. I don’t understand what happened to the chief minister.
Why would someone denigrate a meeting that gives a message of communal harmony and secularism? Surendran’s stand can be ignored, as he is known for his communal outlook. Why should the chief minister be so intolerant?
The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is a political party, and Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal its president. What’s wrong with a leader from another political party criticising him?
Panakkad Thangal and the Kodappanakkal family hold a unique position. Beyond leading the IUML, they are also spiritual leaders of a community in Kerala. Their contributions to fostering secularism in the state are widely recognised. Visiting Panakkad Thangal had been a long-pending wish.
What was the purpose of your visit to NSS headquarters?
I frequently visit the NSS headquarters. When I decided to join the Congress, I informed NSS general secretary Sukumaran Nair over the phone. He wholeheartedly supported my decision.
You used to take aggressive positions against Muslim community while you were in the BJP, especially in debates on sensitive topics such as ‘love jihad’ and the Mappila Rebellion...
At that time, I represented the BJP’s ideology. Now, I have dismissed that ideology and embraced the Congress’s principles.
So, do you now deny the ‘Hindu genocide’ that allegedly took place during the Mappila Rebellion?
The Malabar Congress Committee and Mahatma Gandhi had expressed their views on the Mappila Rebellion. It is part of our history. Unfortunately, the BJP uses such events to polarise society for electoral gains. I have no interest in contributing to such divisive narratives.
Would you ever consider returning to the BJP?
No, it is a closed chapter. My family and I experienced much relief after I joined the Congress. Even before I left the BJP, my family had faced severe cyber attacks, including body shaming of my wife and targeting of my 84-year-old father. Now, we are living in peace.
Cyber attacks and internal rivalries exist within the Congress as well…
My experience with the Congress has been overwhelmingly positive when compared with the BJP. While the CPM sends ‘Innova car’ only after someone leaves the party, the BJP had sent ‘cyber Innova’ to me and my family even before I quit.
What’s the final decision on the land your mother had donated for the construction of an RSS office?
The RSS has decided to not accept the land I had offered. Hence, I plan to use the land for activities that benefit society.
The RSS has a strong fanbase and equally strong critics. Is there a need to demonise the RSS?
If the RSS has been demonised, it might be because of its complicated and mysterious ways of functioning. Any organisation that doesn’t function transparently and democratically will be demonised.
There has always been a sense of rapport between some Congress leaders and the RSS. You can glean the same from some statements made by the KPCC president (K Sudhakaran). Does such an intimacy exist?
There is no such intimacy. In the Indian political scenario, only the Congress is capable of taking on the BJP head-on. The Communist Party always had a hidden understanding with the BJP and the Sangh Parivar. There are many examples to cite from history. In 1967, they were part of a coalition government in Bihar.
We have seen Congress leaders supporting the RSS. For instance, the KPCC president had once asked what was wrong in guarding RSS shakhas…. What could be the reasons?
I don’t see any need to answer to incidents that happened in the past. Answers should rather be sought from the CPM [on cosying up with the BJP].
Why is the BJP unable to make significant inroads into Kerala?
The BJP national leadership believes UP-like politics will work out here…. [BJP state in-charge] Prakash Javadekar has no clue about the politics here. He was given political retirement and sent to Kerala to eat chips and stay at five-star hotels. Surendran doesn’t even attend Javadekar’s phone calls.
Did the BJP fail in utilising personalities, such as E Sreedharan, former ISRO chief G Madhavan Nair and former DGP Jacob Thomas, who had joined the party? Are they not given space to work?
I understand that they are all disappointed now. They have been treated like ‘use-and-throw’ personalities.
So, are you saying the BJP national leadership is not serious about Kerala?
Had the BJP been serious, would the leadership have picked a candidate like C Krishnakumar to contest from Palakkad? They are not serious. Have you seen any other party where leaders misappropriate election funds?
Talking of Palakkad, it was the SDPI that first celebrated the Congress’s victory. Doesn’t it feel like moving from one extreme to the other?
The SDPI was not part of the UDF victory rally. Anyone can hold a rally. It’s the CPM that has accepted the help of outfits such as SDPI, PDP, and Jamaat-e-Islami in many political scenarios. And now, they are giving speeches on political morality.
Do you agree with the politics/ideology of the SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami?
How can I? My politics is that of Congress. I agree with the policies and ideology of Congress.
The SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami have made claims about their roles in the Congress’s victory in Palakkad...
Didn’t Kodiyeri [Balakrishnan] accept SDPI’s votes when he defeated Rajmohan Unnithan in Thalassery? Didn’t Jamaat-e-Islami support the Left front for a long period? Didn’t Pinarayi Vijayan thank the Jamaat-e-Islami for their votes in a press conference? Didn’t an article appear in Deshabhimani?
Rahul Mamkootathil had gone to the offices of these outfits and sought votes....
When I contested in Shornur, I went to the office of the CPM and sought votes. Does that mean I had entered into a political pact with the CPM? I had sought the votes of the people inside the party office.
Does that mean that Sandeep has no qualms in seeking and accepting SDPI votes?
During elections, we seek the support of all voters. A vote is a personal matter. We are meeting the individuals sitting inside that office. Candidates have that democratic right. How can we question that right?
The Palakkad by-election result was a severe blow to the BJP. What are the challenges ahead for the BJP?
Palakkad is a power centre of the BJP/RSS in Kerala. They hoped for a victory on the organisation’s strength, and refused to field a leader like Sobha Surendran, who could have garnered personal votes.
The Assembly election is just about one-and-a-half years away. But the UDF doesn’t seem to have a CM face yet to project against Pinarayi Vijayan…
The Congress has never contested an election projecting a CM candidate.
The Christian community is moving closer to the BJP. Thrissur is an example. How do you assess this shift?
The BJP’s efforts to please Christians have failed, and it is evident from the Palakkad result. The Christian community has understood that the BJP’s love is fake. Even as they were trying to get Christian votes, several articles were published in Kesari and Janmabhoomi criticising the Christian community and missionaries. How can they forget Manipur? They have not been able to bring peace in Manipur.
But the BJP vote share has increased in Christian-dominated areas of Palakkad…
I don’t think the BJP received Christian votes in Palakkad. The people of Palakkad together have rejected the BJP’s politics.
What is your opinion on the Munambam issue?
My opinion is the same as that of the Congress. The leader of opposition [V D Satheesan] has made it clear that the issue should be resolved peacefully.
After working with the SFI and the BJP, you have reached the Congress. Do you feel you have finally reached your destination?
I am happy that the Congress is a good space to work for society peacefully. It is crystal clear. I am 100% Congressman now.
Is Sandeep a ‘professional politician’?
It is they who made politics a profession. Politics has never been a profession for me. It is a platform to serve the public.
The question arises as you started speaking like a typical Congressman overnight….
We will have different thoughts in changing scenarios. There will be some realisations. If we are unable to change, there’s no use in saying we are humans; we would be slaves.
Is changing politics that simple?
Why shouldn’t politics be that simple? If I feel what I did till yesterday is wrong, I should be allowed to change myself. If I want to change my political stand, what’s wrong with it? This issue exists only in Kerala.
Maybe because Kerala gives importance to political values... this ‘aaya Ram, gaya Ram’ style is pretty new to the state...
I joined the Congress as I was sure that it would give me a space to work for the public. The ‘aaya Ram, gaya Ram’ phrase does not suit me. I stood by a party for 20 years. I have ideological clarity.
