INTERVIEW | ‘I am a crystal-clear Congressman now’: Former BJP leader Sandeep Varier

Once the firebrand face of the BJP in Kerala, Sandeep Varier has quite swiftly transformed into a staunch Congressman. He insists that people evolve over time and argues that his political shift should not be viewed with intolerance. In an interaction with TNIE, he discusses the factors that initially drew him to the BJP and the reasons behind his transition to the Congress. Edited excerpts:

Sandeep’s switch to the Congress seems to have triggered a turmoil within the BJP in Kerala...

The impact of my decision was small compared with the exit of M V Raghavan and K R Gouri Amma from the CPM that set off shock waves in Kerala’s political space. I am just small fry. My shift, however, is notable, as it’s the first time a state-level functionary of the BJP/Sangh fold is joining the Congress in Kerala.

Just a few days ahead of your move to the Congress, you told TNIE that you had no issues with [BJP state president] K Surendran...

As the member of a party, maintaining discipline is essential. Personal opinion can be aired publicly only after leaving the party. I would say the state president [Surendran] is responsible for the current state of affairs in the Kerala BJP. As a president, he is a total failure - be it in solving my issue, or in forging unity within the party.

Was your shift to the Congress ideological or personal?

Both, personal and ideological. Initially, I thought the problems I faced were personal, rooted in their [BJP leaders’] hatred towards me. However, I have realised that it has more to do with their inherent ill will and hatred towards fellow beings. Their behaviour reflects the ecosystem prevailing in the party.

What is wrong with the BJP ecosystem?

The people within that ecosystem are arrogant. If you observe Surendran’s interactions with the media, you will notice his contempt and arrogance. I dislike their language and behaviour. I needed a change from that environment.

The BJP’s roots lie in the RSS. Do you now hate the RSS as well?

In politics, one cannot hate opponents. My opposition is towards BJP’s ideology, not individuals. If tomorrow, Surendran rejects the BJP’s ideology and joins a secular front, I would welcome that move. The BJP’s ideology involves hate, arrogance, and autocracy. There is no room for democratic discussions.

Have you severed all ties with the RSS as well?

I have left the BJP. Of course, its ideology has its roots in the Sangh Parivar. I have left the ideology of hate and contempt.