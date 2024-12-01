Kerala: Internal conflicts spell trouble in CPM

PALAKKAD/ALAPPUZHA: CPM is facing unprecedented dissension within its ranks amid its regional meetings, with disputes often coming out into the open.

In Palakkad district, a dissident group has set up a ‘parallel office’ at Kozhinjampara, while an area committee member in Kayamkulam, Alappuzha, has joined the BJP.

Furthermore, the CPM Karunagappally area committee was dissolved on Saturday following disruptions in local conferences and protests by the rebel faction members, who carried ‘Save CPM’ placards at the meetings.

In Kozhinjampara, the parallel office - named EMS memorial - was inaugurated on S Muhammed Farooq, chairman of the Development Standing Committee of the Kozhinjampara gram panchayat, on Saturday. According to dissenting party members, this office will function as a public service centre to address the needs of the local community.

The conflict in the Kozhinjampara local committee was triggered following the appointment of Arun Prasad, who defected from the Congress, as the local secretary.

The dissident group accused the Palakkad district leadership, especially district secretary E N Suresh Babu, of acting unilaterally. When the district leadership organised a meeting, the dissenting faction also held a parallel meeting in an auditorium in Kozhinjampara. The faction members stated that they will not leave the CPM, but will continue organisational activities independently.

Meanwhile, in a highly publicised event in Thiruvananthapuram, CPM’s Kayamkulam area committee member and district panchayat member Bipin C Babu joined the BJP on Saturday.

CPM lost its credentials, more people will leave party: Bipin

While welcoming Bipin into the party, BJP state president K Surendran said more dissidents from the CPM will join the party soon.

“Senior leaders, including G Sudhakaran, have resentment in the CPM and more leaders from Alappuzha will join the party soon,” he said.

After joining the BJP, Bipin launched a scathing attack on the CPM, claiming that the party had lost its secular credentials and was controlled by communal forces.