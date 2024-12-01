Like landslides, BJP ignores rules, norms: Priyanka Gandhi

MALAPPURAM: Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday compared BJP’s political behaviour to the landslides that hit Wayanad in July, saying that like the natural disaster, the saffron party ignores rules, provides no explanations, and disregards democratic norms usually followed in political contests.

She was addressing a public meeting in Mukkam, Kozhikode, organised to thank the people of Wayanad constituency for electing her as their MP.

“The political challenges we face [from the BJP] today are like landslides. There are no rules. There are no explanations. The behaviour of the ruling party [in the Centre], the BJP, disregards democratic norms, even those normally adhered to in political battles,” she remarked.

Priyanka arrived in Kerala in the morning for a two-day visit to the constituency.

On Saturday, she also addressed gatherings at Karulai, Wandoor and Edavanna, in Malappuram.

Speaking at Karulai, Priyanka accused the BJP of stifling parliamentary discussions on critical issues. She said the party is afraid of discussing certain issues in Parliament.

“We are fighting the BJP, which has no respect for democracy and the Constitution. We have been asking them to discuss some critical issues in Parliament. However, out of fear of these discussions, Parliament has not functioned for the past week. They are even afraid to engage in debate on certain matters. They have a negative and destructive agenda, which we must combat with courage and positivity,” she said.

After her maiden electoral victory, Priyanka promised the people of Wayanad that she would work to resolve their issues.

On Saturday, Priyanka reiterated her commitment. She emphasised her focus on improving health services, education, infrastructure, tourism, agriculture, and resolving the human-wildlife conflict.

The Nehru-Gandhi family scion also promised to raise the issues of Wayanad’s landslide survivors in Parliament. Hundreds, including women and children, gathered at the four venues.